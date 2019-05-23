Watch Local 4 News at 5 -- May 23, 2019

DETROIT - Here's what is coming up on Local 4 News at 5:

Dive team finds lost aircraft

An aircraft that had been missing since Sunday was found Wednesday by a dive team in northern Michigan. However, the pilot and passenger still remain missing.

Missouri Tornadoes

Residents of Missouri's capital struggled to comprehend the extent of a tornado's damage Thursday after the storm smashed into city Wednesday night, ripping buildings apart and overturning cars.

Wake warning

We're heading into the first big boating weekend of the summer and this year the water levels are already breaking records, which posed a threat to boaters and those who never go out on the water.

District Detroit groundbreaking

One groundbreaking right next door to LCA isn't enough for people in local neighborhoods.

Fatal ATV crash

A father of five was killed in an ATV crash Wednesday night.

Tracking water conditions

Ben Bailey is out on Lake St. Clair tracking the conditions.

Library seeds

It started as a local mother's effort to get children to spend more time outdoors and has blossomed into much more.

Ford train station

We've all seen the outside of the iconic Central Station but Thursday Local 4 got a look inside at areas few have toured before.

