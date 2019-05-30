Watch Local 4 News at 5 -- May 30, 2019

DETROIT - Here's what is coming up on Local 4 News at 5:

Gov. Whitmer signs

Gov. Whitmer signed an auto insurance bill.

Juwan Howard

Tears of joy - that's how the new men's basketball coach at the University of Michigan described his emotions Thursday.

Attempted abduction

Police are investigating a scary moment for a young boy in Detroit who was on his way to school when a man he didn't know walked up to him and offered him candy.

DNA match

After 19 years the family of Delilah Hopkins is starting to get answers into her disapeparance.

Hookah target

The owners of 'Burn Hookah Bar' on Northwestern Highway say police have constantly shown up at their popular bar.

Teacher adopts student

One math teacher in Colorado is rasiing the bar even higher by offering a student a home.

Pit pads

For driver Scott Dixon, his wife, and their young kids their trackside motor-coach is something worth checking out.

Invention convention

500 young inventors from all across the country are showing off their designs hoping to earn top honors in a major competition.

