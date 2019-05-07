Local 4 News at 5 -- May 7, 2019

DETROIT - Here's what you missed on Local 4 News at 5:

Detroit lights

The city is suing after LED lights that were warranteed for 10 years have started burning out.

Auto insurance

Michigan’s Senate passed legislation aimed at cutting the country’s highest average auto insurance premiums.

Greektown shootings

Police Chief James Craig and members of the Detroit Police Department provided updates Tuesday morning regarding two shootings that happened Downtown early Monday morning.

Kelly Stafford

Kelly Stafford praised her surgeon after she had brain surgery.

PFAS contamination

Michigan has the most PFAS contaminated sites in the U.S., according to new data.

Bowling alley assault

In October 2018, a vicious attack in a bowling alley in Roseville was caught on camera.

Dentists

Some dentists are trying to help ease the anxiety patients have.

Lottery tips

Help Me Hank has tips for increasing your chances of becoming a winner.

