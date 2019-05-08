Watch Local 4 News at 5 -- May 8, 2019

DETROIT - Here's what is coming up on Local 4 News at 5:

Mother killed

Police are investigating after a mother was killed.

Nonprofit questions

Mayor Duggan is denying that he has ties or directed money to a Detroit nonprofit that's under investigation by the Michigan attorney general.

Fatal crash

Police have confirmed that two people have died after an SUV wrapped around a light pole.

House fire

Flames spread to three homes in total, causing major damage.

Livernois Transformation

Detroit's avenue of fashion along Livernois, near the Ferndale border, is teeming with new shops and businesses.

Military signing day

You think the area's top high school athletes are going to reveal where they are playing at the next level.

Recycling 101

From coffee cups to pop bottles to newspapers everybody does their part to try and recycle.

Copyright 2019 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.