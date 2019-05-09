Watch Local 4 News at 5 -- May 9, 2019

DETROIT - Here's what is coming up on Local 4 News at 5:

Auto insurance

Gov. Whitmer is threatening to veto the House auto insurance reform bill.

Dearborn Heights

It's been a week since intense flooding hit the city of Dearborn Heights and through the whole ordeal many are asing what is the city doing to prevent it from happening again.

Knife attack

A man was in court accused of holding a 7-year-old at knifepoint in a daylight robbery attempt in a Meijer parking lot in Pittsfield Township.

Illegal dumping

There was a mess left behind by illegal dumpers in the Brightmoore Neighborhood.

Albion grandmother

A grandmother is demanding answers.

Smoke alarm

Firefighters will be installing free smoke alarms for anyone who wants them in certain neighborhoods.

Heart of Detroit

Life has changed in an instant after being critically injured in a shooting.

Basement flooding

A look at restoring basements after flooding.

Copyright 2019 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.