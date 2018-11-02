Watch Local 4 News at 5 -- Nov. 2, 2018

DETROIT - Here's what is coming up on Local 4 News at 5:

Tuberculosis at school

Students, teachers, and parents at a school in Wayne County are dealing with concerns about a case of tuberculosis.

Wright museum

A white man is suing the Charles H. Wright Museum of African American History for racial discrimination.

Midterm

Just a few days left before voters go to the polls.

Toys for Tots

Toys for Tots in desperate need of Oakland County storage space.

Speed bump

Ypsilanti homeowner installs flood light to make street safer.

Gov. Snyder

A milestone was reached in eliminating blight in Pontiac.

Parade company

We're 19 days away from America's Thanksgiving Day Parade stepping off down Woodward Avenue.

What's Going Around

It's been a busy week at local doctor's offices, but don't blame the Halloween candy.

Copyright 2018 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.