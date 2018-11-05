Watch Local 4 News at 5 -- Nov. 5, 2018

DETROIT - Here's what is coming up on Local 4 News at 5:
The $90 million construction project on I-696 between I-94 and I-75 should be finished by the end of 2018, according to the Michigan Department of Transportation (MDOT).
Schuette and Whitmer
It's a sprint to the finish line in Governor's race.
Fatal officer-involved shooting
The Macomb County Sheriff's Office is taking over the investigation of two police-involved shootings that left two men and a K-9 officer dead.
Apartment building
Mayor working to help residents being forced out of Detroit apartment building.
Veterans
Survey ranks Detroit as the worst place for veterans to live.
Vote for food
Local businesses are offering incentives to help get out the vote.
Holiday decor
Holiday decorations not only look pretty but they may boost your mood.
Shorter days
Shorter days and the winter blues.
Copyright 2018 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.