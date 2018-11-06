Watch Local 4 News at 5 -- Nov. 6, 2018

DETROIT - Here's what is coming up on Local 4 News at 5:

Election issues

Help Me Hank is tracking problems at the polls.

National elections

There has already been a massive nationwide voter turnout.

Free meal offer for voters

Jackson's Five-Star Catering in Ferndale offers a free meal to voters, and they've had a busy day.

Attempted murder-suicide

Police in Sterling Heights are investigating an attempted murder-suicide that left one man dead and a woman wounded.

Missing girls

Police believe two missing Detroit girls are with their grandmother.

Funeral home letter

An anonymous letter told investigators where to find fetuses at Cantrell Funeral Home.

Election results

The election results will be available here.

Preschool voting

Teachers found a way to make Election Day educational.

