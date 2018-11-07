Watch Local 4 News at 5 -- Nov. 7, 2018

DETROIT - Here's what is coming up on Local 4 News at 5:

Jeff Sessions out

Attorney General Jeff Sessions was pushed out Wednesday as the country's chief law enforcement officer after enduring more than a year of blistering and personal attacks from President Donald Trump over his recusal from the Russia investigation.

Marijuana and driving

What does it mean when marijuana is in your system when you're driving a car?

Whitmer

Michigan to have first new governor in eight years.

Home shot

Neighbors are trying to figure out why a man has been randomly shooting into an elderly woman's home.

Osborn student

A Detroit mom is getting answers after her disabled son's phone was robbed from him at school.

Fire death

It was atragic story, firefighters clearing a house fire said the home was empty but five days later they found out a family member was stil linside.

Bessner trial

After a judge declared a mistrial Bessner will be going back to court for his role in the death of a Detroit teens ATV death.

Jocelyn Benson

Jocelyn Benson is secretary of state elect.

