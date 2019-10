DETROIT - Here's our top story on Local 4 News at 5:

Mother murdered

Police said a Warren man has been charged with murdering the mother of their child because of a dispute over sex. Marcus McLaine appeared in court Tuesday to be formally charged with one count of first-degree murder. Police said the two were in a relationship and have a child together.

