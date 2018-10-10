Watch Local 4 News at 5 -- Oct. 10, 2018

DETROIT - Here's what is coming up on Local 4 News at 5:

Tracking Hurricane Michael

Tracking Hurricane Michael as makes landfall in the Florida Panhandle.

East side shooting

A dispute between two neighbors in Detroit left on eof them hospitalized.

Man heads to trial in death of daughter

Wilburt Thomas is accused of driving under the influence of alcohol and marijuana with his daughter in the car when he crashed his van. His daughter left the van to get help and was struck by another driver and died on scene.

Halloween in the D

Say goodbye to Angel's Night, Detroit is rebranding Halloween with a focus on families.

Green space drug needles

Dozens of dirty needles found daily near a bus stop where kids arrive from school.

Candidate address fight Plymouth

An incumbent state representative is facing allegations that she doesn't live in the district she represents and those allegations are the subject of a lawsuit.

Delivery danger

Study highlights how many women are suffering life-threatening complications during childbirth.

Extra eyes program Bloomfield Township

If you have a camera outside your home or business the police in Bloomfield Township want to hear from you.

Safe homes

Teenagers drinking or trying drugs is a real concern for many parents.

Copyright 2018 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.