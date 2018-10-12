Watch Local 4 News at 5 -- Oct. 12, 2018

DETROIT - Here's what is coming up Local 4 News at 5:
Rochester Hills man who fired at teen asking for directions found guilty
A Rochester Hills man seen on video firing a gun at a teenager who was lost and looking for directions was found guilty by a jury Friday on two counts.
MSU student shot, killed in East Lansing
A 22-year-old Michigan State University student from Texas was killed Friday in a shooting at an East Lansing apartment.
Metro Detroit weekend road construction list for Oct. 12-15
The closures are so crews can get as much work done as possible before weather worsens.
Bowling alley assault Roseville
A brutal assault in a bowling alley in Roseville.
Unconventional fundraising
A local businessman is using alcohol to better the community.
Beaumont neglects senior living
Shooting on west side
A reward is being offered by crime stoppers for any information leading to the arrest of the suspects responsible for the death of a Detroit businessman.
What's going around
Cases of the flu are already popping up.
Grain free dog food
FDA investigating potential connection between grain-free diets and cases of canine heart disease.
