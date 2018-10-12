Watch Local 4 News at 5 -- Oct. 12, 2018

DETROIT - Here's what is coming up Local 4 News at 5:

Rochester Hills man who fired at teen asking for directions found guilty

A Rochester Hills man seen on video firing a gun at a teenager who was lost and looking for directions was found guilty by a jury Friday on two counts.

MSU student shot, killed in East Lansing

A 22-year-old Michigan State University student from Texas was killed Friday in a shooting at an East Lansing apartment.

Metro Detroit weekend road construction list for Oct. 12-15

The closures are so crews can get as much work done as possible before weather worsens.

Bowling alley assault Roseville

A brutal assault in a bowling alley in Roseville.

Unconventional fundraising

A local businessman is using alcohol to better the community.

Beaumont neglects senior living

Shooting on west side

A reward is being offered by crime stoppers for any information leading to the arrest of the suspects responsible for the death of a Detroit businessman.

What's going around

Cases of the flu are already popping up.

Grain free dog food

FDA investigating potential connection between grain-free diets and cases of canine heart disease.

