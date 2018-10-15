Watch Local 4 News at 5 -- Oct. 15, 2018

DETROIT - Here's what is coming up on Local 4 News at 5:

11 infant bodies found in former Detroit funeral home

The bodies of 11 babies were found in the ceiling of a former Detroit funeral home on Friday night after investigators received an anonymous tip.

Democratic lieutenant governor candidate Garlin Gilchrist pays $758 property tax bill

Lieutenant governor candidate Garlin Gilchrist has paid the $758.23 in property taxes he owed the city of Detroit.

Detroit city councilman Gabe Leland indicted

Detroit city councilman Gabe Leland is free on bond after being arraigned on counts of bribery.

University of Michigan, Michigan State University week kicks off

The countdown is on for the Michigan vs. Michigan State game.

Detroit emergency response

Leaders from the Detroit Firefighters Union said the new 'no lights no sirens' policy system is wrong and they believe it's putting the public and current firefighters at risk.

4 more Michigan Sears, Kmart stores closing after bankruptcy filing

Sears filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection Monday, buckling under its massive debt load and staggering losses.

Flu vaccine survey

Florida officials said a child there is the first pediatric flu death of this year's flu season.

Vaping dad

It's being called an epidemic, teens and tweens using e-cigarettes.

