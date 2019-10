DETROIT - Here's our top story on Local 4 News at 5:

Flavored vape ban blocked

A judge in Michigan blocked a ban on flavored e-cigarettes saying Gov. Gretchen Whitmer's administration's delay in implementing the ban undercut its position that emergency rules were needed. The judge also said that the ban could lead adults to returning to use more harmful tobacco products.

