Watch Local 4 News at 5 -- Oct. 16, 2018

2 shot in Lincoln Park

Neighbors on Garfield Avenue are having a hard time believing two people were shot Monday night, one of them fatally.

Medical examiner: Could take weeks, months to identify fetuses found at Detroit funeral home

The Wayne County Medical Examiner's Office said Tuesday it could take "take weeks or months" to identify all of the fetuses found at a defunct funeral home in Detroit.

Sharon McPhail in court after being fired, refusing to leave

Former Detroit City Councilwoman Sharon McPhail was court Tuesday morning after being fired as the chief administrative officer of a Detroit charter school, a job she refuses to leave.

Ex-MSP trooper charged in teen's taser death takes stand at court hearing

A critical moment in the case of a Michigan State police trooper charged in the death of a Detroit teenager.

MSU Dantonio talks

The Wolverines are heading into East Lansing to take on the Spartans this weekend and Mark Dantonio spoke ahead of the big game.

Polio-like illness

Six children in Minnesota were diagnosed with a rare "polio-like" disease since mid-September, according to state health officials. Now health officials are investigating a possible case in Michigan.

3rd party candidates

We'll take a look at independent candidates, Libertarian, Green Party, and Natural Law candidates.

Domestic violence calls

Survivors are reaching out for help.

