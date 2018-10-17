Local 4 News at 5 -- Oct. 17, 2018

DETROIT - Here's what is you missed on Local 4 News at 5:

Cremated remains of 4 people found in last 48 hours at Cantrell Funeral Home

The cremated remains of four people have been found over the last 48 hours at the former Cantrell Funeral Home in Detroit, the Local 4 Defenders have learned.

Tests reveal elevated lead levels in Hamtramck drinking water

Hamtramck officials issued an advisory to residents after a new round of tests revealed elevated lead levels in the drinking water.

Polio-like illness

Acute Flaccid Myelitis or AFM causes sudden weakness or loss of muscle tone in the arms or legs.

Pistons home opener

The Pistons kicking off the season with a new coach at the helm.

Canada legalizes marijuana

Many people in Canada are celebrating the legalization of marijuana.

Handcuffed

A mother said her daughter was traumatized and her kids are messed up from an incident where police showed up at their home.

Ralph Wilson Foundation

A new 60-million dollar park is about to transform the Detroit Riverfront.

New water main technology

New water main technology aims to detect any problems before the arise.

Live parade company

We are less than 6 weeks away from America's Thanksgiving Parade stepping off down Woodward Avenue.

Dirty debt collector

Almost 2 million people in the state of Michigan are behind on their taxes.

Copyright 2018 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.