DETROIT - Here's our top story on Local 4 News at 5:

Home invasion

People living in a home on Detroit's west side left with nothing after masked men stormed in and attacked. Police said the men robbed them at gunpoint, even pistol-whipped one victim and then torched the home.

Get the full story on Local 4 News at 5

Copyright 2019 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.