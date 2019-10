DETROIT - Here's our top story on Local 4 News at 5:

Woman found dead

A 63-year-old woman was found dead after police say she had been beaten and left to die in a vacant home on Detroit's east side. Her family can't imagine who would have done this to her. The investigation began Friday morning and police have spent hours trying to piece together what happened.

