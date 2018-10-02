Watch Local 4 News at 5 -- Oct. 2, 2018

DETROIT - Here's what is coming up on Local 4 News at 5:

Rashida Tlaib, Abdul El-Sayed among those arrested at Detroit minimum wage protest

Rashida Tlaib, who is expected to replace John Conyers in the U.S. House, and former Michigan democratic gubernatorial candidate Abdul El-Sayed were among those arrested Tuesday during a minimum wage protest against McDonald's in Detroit.

New Detroit Fire Department and EMS policy on calls

Detroit Firefighters are blasting a new emergency response policy on how they use lights and sirens during a call.

Pharmacy break-in

Someone broke into a pharmacy on Detroit's west side by cutting a hole in the roof and crashing through the ceiling.

Mother fights illegal dumping on Detroit's east side

A mother living on Detroit's east side is in the midst of a battle to keep illegal dumpers out and keep her neighborhood clean.

Veteran raided for growing marijuana

Frank Bally served his country and was raided by the same government he fought to protect. He insists he was growing pot for those in pain but federal agents called him a drug dealer and hauled him off to jail.

2 injured after semi rollover crash in Detroit

A crash on I-75 brought the morning commute to a near stand-still.

Deadly flu warning

The CDC said last year's flu season broke records in all the worst ways, killing more Americans than doctors have seen in more than 40 years.

Amazon scam

The Better Business Bureau is issuing a warning about a fake job scam involving Amazon.

