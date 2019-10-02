Watch Local 4 News at 5 -- Oct. 2, 2019

DETROIT - Here's our top story on Local 4 News at 5:

Facial recognition technology

There's been a new twist in the battle over the use of facial recognition technology by Detroit police. During a visit to police headquarters Rep. Rashida Tlaib made comments the Detroit Police Department is calling insulting. She made the comments Monday after police chief James Craig invited her on a tour of the real-time crime center.

