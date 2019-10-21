Local 4 News at 5 -- Oct. 21, 2019

DETROIT - Here's our top story on Local 4 News at 5:

Detroit mayor's office investigation

A report released Monday by the Office of Inspector General said the mayor's chief of staff Alexis Wiley ordered staffers to delete emails related to the city's work with the Make Your Date Foundation, a nonprofit organization. Authorities said Make Your Date was selected by Duggan based on his experience and advice of members of his transition team.

