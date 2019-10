DETROIT - Here's our top story on Local 4 News at 5:

Detroit Mayor Mike Duggan addresses accusations

Detroit Mayor Mike Duggan addressed a report from the Office of Inspector General that accuses his chief of staff of ordering employees to delete emails related to an investigation into the city's support of a nonprofit organization.

