Watch Local 4 News at 5 -- Oct. 24, 2018

DETROIT - Here's what is coming up on Local 4 News at 5:

Suspicious devices

Authorities have intercepted suspicious devices intended for former President Barack Obama and Hillary Clinton, and the Florida office of Democratic Rep. Debbie Wasserman Schultz was evacuated Wednesday after a suspicious package was mailed there.

Woman's body found in middle of road

A man was taken into custody Wednesday after his girlfriend was found dead in the middle of a road in Harrison Township, according to authorities.

UM coach student

An assistant gymnastics coach at the University of Michigan has resigned after being arrested for having sex in public.

Funeral home investigation

New developments in the mishandling of remains at two Detroit funeral homes.

CPR machines

The Clinton Township Fire Department received an automated CPR machine.

More electric scooters

City Council approved more electric scooters to be put in neighborhoods.

Law firm disputes

Usually when you have a legal dispute with someone you hire a lawyer, but what do you do when the dispute is with your lawyer?

Dive bar

The Two-Way Inn has a rich history and was named the best dive bar in the U.S. by Thrillist.

Copyright 2018 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.