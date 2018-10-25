Watch Local 4 News at 5 -- Oct. 25, 2018

DETROIT - Here's what is coming up on Local 4 News at 5:

Trooper charged

Testimony ended in the trial of a former state trooper who is facing charges in the death of a 15-year-old Detroit boy was was riding an ATV.

Funeral home investigation

Detroit police have been able to identify six fetuses that were found stashed in a ceiling compartment at the former Cantrell Funeral Home.

WSU kidnappings

Police arrest suspects in string of abductions and robberies at Wayne State.

Suspicious packages

An update to the suspicious package investigation -- Similar packages were sent to Joe Biden and Robert De Niro.

Car vs. party store

Another smash-and-grab destroyed a store in Metro Detroit.

Illitch sports

The Illitch family is looking at starting a regional sports network.

Pewabic expansion

Pewabic pottery is expanding it's current facility in a special ceremony.

Breastfeeding

Breastfeeding may not just impact babies' health, but could also impact their mother.

Heart of Detroit

Check out the Michigan Cookie Project founded by a retired special education teacher.

DNA Lab

It's a crime fighting tool police and prosecutors are depending on more and more often.

