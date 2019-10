DETROIT - Here's our top story on Local 4 News at 5:

UAW-GM contract

UAW General Motors members ratified the 2019 Collective Bargaining Agreement Friday evening. The deal ends the longest automotive strike in 50 years. With ratification of the contract, UAW members strike has ended and workers will begin to report to work.

