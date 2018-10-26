Watch Local 4 News at 5 -- Oct. 26, 2018

DETROIT - Here's what is coming up on Local 4 News at 5:
NBC News reports 56-year-old Cesar Sayoc Jr., a Florida resident, is the suspect arrested in Florida in connection with the wave of pipe bomb packages.
Detroit police officer indicted
A Detroit police officer is facing federal charges -- accused of helping drug dealers instead of keeping the streets safe.
Officials said human skeletal remains were found Friday in a sewer on Detroit's west side.
Wrongly convicted
A man had all charges dropped against him in a double-murder he didn't commit.
Arson
A Highland Park mother wants to know why someone would go to such lengths to burn her house down.
Teen shot
Our first look at security camera video fo the shooting of a Detroit teen.
What's Going Around
There's a chill in the air and lots of viruses too.
Travel deals
