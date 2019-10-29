Watch Local 4 News at 5 -- Oct. 29, 2019

DETROIT - Here's our top story on Local 4 News at 5:

Woman accused in bloody face-biting attack

A Rochester Hills woman accused of biting off her friend's ear and viciously biting her face hovered over the victim on all fours and told her, "Sorry, but you're gonna have to die today" and claimed to police that she was playing a wolf and the victim was playing a vampire, according to the details that emerged in court.

