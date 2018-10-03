Watch Local 4 News at 5 -- Oct. 3, 2018

DETROIT - Here's what you missed on Local 4 News at 5:

Missing man Melvindale

Police suspect foul play in case of missing man.

DPSCD water filtration

Detroit public schools believe they have a fix for the elevated levels of lead and copper in the drinking water.

Trump mocks Ford's claims against Kavanaugh

President Donald Trump has ignited a crowd at a political rally in Mississippi by mocking Christine Blasey Ford, who has claimed she was sexually assaulted by Trump's Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh - an allegation he's denied.

Troy Walmart attempt robbery

Armed robbers hit Walmart.

DFD and EMS calls

Leadership of the Firefighters Union demanded the no lights no sirens policy to be dropped.

Charter school abruptly closed

It's the first day at new schools for students from Delta Prep Academy.

Beating school lunch prep rush

Helathy school lunches and how to beat the school lunch prep rush.

