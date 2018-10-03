Watch Local 4 News at 5 -- Oct. 3, 2018

DETROIT - Here's what you missed on Local 4 News at 5:
Missing man Melvindale
Police suspect foul play in case of missing man.
DPSCD water filtration
Detroit public schools believe they have a fix for the elevated levels of lead and copper in the drinking water.
Trump mocks Ford's claims against Kavanaugh
President Donald Trump has ignited a crowd at a political rally in Mississippi by mocking Christine Blasey Ford, who has claimed she was sexually assaulted by Trump's Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh - an allegation he's denied.
Troy Walmart attempt robbery
Armed robbers hit Walmart.
DFD and EMS calls
Leadership of the Firefighters Union demanded the no lights no sirens policy to be dropped.
Charter school abruptly closed
It's the first day at new schools for students from Delta Prep Academy.
Beating school lunch prep rush
Helathy school lunches and how to beat the school lunch prep rush.
