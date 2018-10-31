Watch Local 4 News at 5 -- Oct. 31, 2018

DETROIT - Here's what is coming up on Local 4 News at 5:

Trooper charged mistrial

A mistrial has been declared in the trial for a former Michigan State Police trooper charged in a Detroit teenager's ATV death.

Detroit Halloween

Celebrating Halloween in Detroit.

2 shot Detroit

New information in the shooting of two canvassers working to get out the vote last night on Detroit's east side.

Tamara Greene murder

Tamara Greene, an exotic dancer who went by the name "Strawberry," was killed in a drive-by shooting in 2003.

Project Green Light expansion

Detroit's Project Green Light, a system of monitored, interconnected security cameras outside businesses, is growing.

Petition to move Halloween

There's an online petition addressed to the White House trying to make Halloween the last Saturday in October.

Video games

Just what your teen wants to hear -- video games might actually be good for you. But, of course, there's a catch.

Copyright 2018 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.