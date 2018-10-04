Watch Local 4 News at 5 -- Oct. 4, 2018

DETROIT - Here's what you missed on Local 4 News at 5:

Police seek more victims of suspected child rapist in Michigan

Detectives from the St. Clair County Sheriff’s Office are looking for other victims of a suspected child rapist.

Detroit City Councilman Gabe Leland indicted on bribery charges

Detroit City Councilman Gabriel Leland was indicted Thursday by a grand jury on bribery charges, U.S. Attorney Matthew Schneider said.

Kavanaugh investigation

Attorneys for Christine Blasey Ford sent a letter to FBI Director Chris Wray on Thursday expressing regret that investigators did not speak with her in their review of Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh.

Red Wings opener

Highlights of the Red Wings red carpet ceremony before the game.

Gas station shooting

A mother is thankful to be alive after becoming the unintentional target in a shoot-out at a gas station.

Sterling Heights man arrested in standoff

A Sterling Heights man was arrested during an armed standoff Thursday, months after police found silencers, silencer parts, a machine gun and dozens of other firearms while searching his home, officials said.

WDIV/Detroit News poll results

Very little movement in the big races, including for governor.

Michigan State Police diversity

A series of Defender investigative reports on civil lawsuits exposed a serious lack of diversity among Michigan State Police officers.

