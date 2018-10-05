Watch Local 4 News at 5 -- Oct. 5, 2018

DETROIT - Here's what you missed on Local 4 News at 5:

Kavanaugh vote

A deeply divided Senate pushed Brett Kavanaugh’s Supreme Court nomination past a key procedural hurdle Friday, setting up a likely final showdown this weekend in a battle that’s seen claims of long-ago sexual assault by the nominee threaten President Donald Trump’s effort to tip the court rightward for decades.

Woman found dead near abandoned home in River Rouge

Michigan State Police detectives are investigating after a woman was found dead near an abandoned home in River Rouge, officials said.

Southfield Freeway shooting: 2 people shot

Two people were wounded in a shooting Thursday night along the Southfield Freeway, but police don't know who shot them, how it happened and why.

Beaconsfield dumping cleanup

A woman spends hours of her own time cleaning up the mess left behind by people illegally dumping their trash on her block.

Faith Green

In Sept. 2017 Faith Green's life was changed forever. Her husband spun into a rage and murdered his two children and two step children inside their Dearborn Heights home. Green was stabbed and beaten within inches of her life.

Howe Bridge groundbreaking

In Windsor a ceremonial groundbreaking was held with Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau in attendance.

Consumer 101 preview

A new show is coming that will give you tips and tools to make smarter and safer choices on the products you use everyday.

Michigan man's doorstop rock turns out to be meteorite worth $100K

A Michigan man recently learned that a rock he’s been using as a doorstop is a meteorite worth $100,000.

