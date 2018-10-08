Watch Local 4 News at 5 -- Oct. 8, 2018

DETROIT - Here's what is coming up on Local 4 News at 5:

Shooting on 7 Mile Road

A mid-morning shooting in the middle of traffic on 7 Mile Road at Greenfield Road.

Van crashes into school bus

Eight children, a teen and an adult were taken to a hospital after the school bus they were in was struck by a van.

Husband held without bond in murder

The husband of a mother of five whose remains were discovered in a vacant lot in Ecorse has been charged with murder.

Hotel workers strike

130 unionized workers at the Westin Book Cadillac are off the job and on the picket line.

Smash and grab causes damage

Early Monday morning thieves used a stolen car to drive into a gas station in Clinton Township.

Is your water safe?

Help Me Hank and a team of experts are testing water around five schools in Detroit.

Register to vote

The deadline to register to vote is Tuesday and mid-term elections are coming up.



Polio-like illness

The CDC sai a rare polio-like illness that causes weakness or even paralysis is on the rise.



Copyright 2018 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.