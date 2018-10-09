Watch Local 4 News at 5 -- Oct. 9, 2018

DETROIT - Here's what is coming up on Local 4 News at 5:

Plan is to install water hydration stations in every school

Students at every single Detroit Public Schools Community District school have been using water stations or bringing their own water to stay hydrated since the school year began.

Detroit police officers facing criminal charges

Two Detroit police officers are facing criminal charges for entering a home, searching it and making an arrest without a warrant.

Hurricane Michael Barrels Toward Gulf Coast

More than 100 counties in Alabama and Florida have declared a state of emergency ahead of Hurricane Michael, which is set to strike the Gulf Coast Wednesday.

Father fights for answers in son's overdose death

A father hopes new video evidence might lead to murder charges against his son's drug dealer.

Sumpter Township man sentenced in torture, murder of girlfriend's 4-year-old daughter

A jury found 28-year-old Brad Fields guilty on a list of charges including felony murder, second-degree murder, first-degree child abuse, torture, conspiracy to commit first-degree child abuse and conspiracy to commit second-degree child abuse.

Renaissance HS coach hearing

Last month coach Vito Jordan was told he was being let go even with a winning record and full support from players and parents.

Distracted driver seminar

Mercy High School students got a first-hand look at how easy it is to get distracted behind the wheel.

