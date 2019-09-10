Watch Local 4 News at 5 -- Sept. 10, 2019

DETROIT - Here's what is coming up on Local 4 News at 5:

Stislicki murder case

The man charged in the murder of Danielle Stislicki will go to trial.

Livonia bus stop

A 27-year-old man is facing criminal charges after he allegedly followed a Livonia teen home.

Fred McLeod

Fred McLeod, who worked as a sportscaster for decades in Detroit, has died. He was 67.

Hit-and-run

The search is on for a driver police said hit and killed a woman in Southfield.

Workers killed

Two workers killed by granite slabs that shifted on top of them inside a warehouse in Sterling Height.

Adult vaping

In light of the increase in vaping related lung injury the Center for Disease Control and American Medical Association are urging the public to avoid the use of e-cigarette products.

Learning to read

It's never too late. A man has learned to read at the age of 84.

Detroit Youth Choir

The Detroit Youth Choir will be performing on "America's Got Talent" tonight.

