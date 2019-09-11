Watch Local 4 News at 5 -- Sept. 11, 2019

DETROIT - Here's what is coming up on Local 4 News at 5:
Fatal crash
A pedestrian has been killed after two vehicles crashed at on Detroit's east side.
Hit-and-run
Detroit police said they're searching for a man who used his truck as a weapon in a deadly hit-and-run.
Cargo plane crash
Two people are dead after a cargo plane full of auto parts crashed on approach to Toledo's Express Airport.
Soccer trip
Parents shelled out big money for their children to participate in an overseas soccer program but when it was canceled at the last minute parents were left wondering where their money went.
Unaccompanied veterans
14 fallen veterans with no known family members were honored by a group of people they have never met.
Flu moon shot
Researchers at Oregon Health and Science University want to make your yearly flu shot a thing of the past.
Sled hockey
For so many in Metro Detroit it's a right of passage -- lacing up the skates, grabbing a stick and hitting the ice.
DYC in Hollywood
The Detroit Youth Choir is waiting on pins and needles as they await the results from last nights performance.
