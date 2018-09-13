Local 4 News at 5 -- Sept. 12, 2018

DETROIT - ​Here's what you missed on Local 4 News at 5 (watch part of the show above):

Deadly stabbing at Warren high school

The fatal stabbing of a 16-year-old girl Wednesday morning at Fitzgerald High School in Warren was over a boy, according to police.

Security Fitzgerald High School stabbing

Police commissioner said all security measures were in place at the school, except for metal detectors.

Tracking Hurricane Florence

The storm surge watches and warnings stretch along 450 miles of coastline. More than 5 inches of rain are expected to fall along a 570-mile swath.

Dangers of rented scooters revealed

Hundreds of Bird Scooters have popped up in downtown Detroit and now in Ann Arbor.

'Fatberg' clogs sewer system

Macomb County Public Works Department shares picture of 100 foot long 6 foot tall ball of grease -- and other things -- as a warning.

Poll voters weigh-in on media, Google and trade sanctions

Some surprising results of what people think of one of president Trump's most used tag lines.

Rufus the bear

'Rufus' is given to newly diagnosed children in a "bag of hope" sent by the JDRF.

New Palace Bakery named best in U.S.

According to Thrillist the best donut or baked good store can be found in Metro Detroit.

