Watch Local 4 News at 5 -- Sept. 13, 2019

DETROIT - Here's what is coming up on Local 4 News at 5:
Fatal shooting charges
Three teenagers were in court Friday, charged in the death of a Dearborn woman.
Artillery found
A huge scare Friday for an insurance adjuster working on Detroit's west side when they found an artillery shell at a home.
Marathon protest
Neighbors near the Marathon Refinery in Detroit are demanding clear air after another leak at the plant.
Eddie Money
Today Eddie Money lost his battle with cancer.
Detroit Youth Choir
The Detroit Youth Choir will be performing in the finals of "America's Got Talent."
Partner for a purpose
It's more than just a football game under the lights at Stoney Creek High School.
What's Going Around
Doctors say school illnesses are on the rise and fall allergies are shifting into high gear.
Grannies with game
A senior hoops team is getting serious.
Copyright 2019 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.