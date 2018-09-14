Local 4 News at 5 -- Sept. 14, 2018

DETROIT - ​Here's what you missed on Local 4 News at 5:

Waterford woman calls 911, says she killed her husband

Waterford Township police said a woman was arrested after calling 911 and admitting to killing her husband.

5-year-old killed in home invasion identified

Family members have identified the 5-year-old girl who was fatally shot Thursday night during a home invasion in the 19000 block of Lyndon Street.

Fitzgerald stabbing suspect arraigned

The suspect in the fatal stabbing of a 16-year-old girl Wednesday morning at Fitzgerald High School in Warren was arraigned Friday.

Henrik Zetterberg is done playing professional hockey

Detroit Red Wings captain Henrik Zetterberg is done playing hockey.

Boston gas explosion

One dead, dozens injured in gas explosions north of Boston.

Sister of White Boy Rick speaks

Rick's sister Dawn Wershe opens up about her fight to free her brother.

