Watch Local 4 News at 5 -- Sept. 17, 2019

DETROIT - Here's what is coming up on Local 4 News at 5:

UAW strike

It's day two of the United Auto Workers strike and the back of forth is reportedly getting tougher by the minute.

Face attack

Two partially nude women were found covered in blood at a Rochester Hills home after one of them was awakened by the other biting her face several times and biting part of her ear off, police said.

Detroit Youth Choir

Tonight is the big night for the Detroit Youth Choir as they perform in the finals of "America's Got Talent."

Ann Arbor assault

Ann Arbor police said a man sexually assaulted a child inside an Ann Arbor middle school.

Paul Whelan court

Metro Detroit resident Paul Whelan, who has been jailed in Moscow charged with spying, has been told he must remain in custody.

Vaping emergency operations

The CDC is ramping up resources to investigate cases of lung injuries associated with vaping.

Visiting home

A woman took an unforgettable walk down memory lane when she visited her home from the 1920s.

Copyright 2019 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.