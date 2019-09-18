Watch Local 4 News at 5 -- Sept. 18, 2019

DETROIT - Here's what is coming up on Local 4 News at 5:

Serial killer charges

Murder charges have come down in the Detroit serial killer case.

UAW-GM strike

The strike is on its third day and both sides are back at the negotiating table.

AGT results

No matter how "America's Got Talent" turns out the Detroit Youth Choir members are winners in the eyes of Detroit.

School threats

The FBI is stepping in after schools in Melvindale were closed for a third day due to threats of a shooting.

Dog attack preliminary hearing

Tomorrow marks one month since dogs attacked and killed a 9-year-old girl.

EEE 101

Mosquitoes pose a constant health threat and while many people are familiar with West Nile virus, people in Michigan need to familiarize themselves with EEE.

Bone marrow donor

Two people who have never met share a incredible bond.

Copyright 2019 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.