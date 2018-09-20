Local 4 News at 5 -- Sept. 20, 2018

DETROIT - ​Here's what you missed on Local 4 News at 5 (watch part of the show above):

Michigan road construction work stoppage to continue as negotiations break down

Talks between the state of Michigan, road construction operating engineers and Michigan Infrastructure and Transportation Association (MITA) have broken down, meaning there is no end in sight to an ongoing work stoppage to road construction projects in the state.

Arraignment expected for suspects in carjacking of 88-year-old Livonia woman

Two people are expected to be arraigned on charges in connection with the carjacking and robbery of an 88-year-old Livonia woman.

Man attempts to abduct child in Grosse Pointe Woods

Officials are warning the public about an attempted abduction of a child in Grosse Pointe Woods.

'White Boy Rick' Johnny Curry

Former drug dealer has no ill-will for White Boy Rick even though he helped put him in prison.

Pharmacy gag order

Legislation is being considered that would stop anyone from preventing your pharmacist from telling you the cheapest way to purchase your prescription.

Stuff a semi drive Florence

Semi will be hauling to North Carolina filled with essentials to help victims of hurricane Florence.

82-year-old has 13th heart procedure

A 13th cardiac procedure helps get an 82-year-old back to yardwork.

