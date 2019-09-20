Watch Local 4 News at 5 -- Sept. 20, 2019

DETROIT - Here's what is coming up on Local 4 News at 5:
Detroit Youth Choir
The Detroit Youth Choir got second place on "America's Got Talent" and now the city is celebrating them.
Face bitten attack
A woman faced a judge for the first time after prosecutor said she bit part of another woman's face off.
UAW-GM strike
It's day 5 of the UAW strike on General Motors and the big story is happening nowhere near the negotiating table.
Body found
We have new information on the death of a woman found in the middle of a field in Dearborn.
Devos school visit
Betsy Devos was in Detroit pushing a plan some say is controversial.
Emergency helicopter
Medstar Ambulance is growing and announced it's adding new ambulances to its fleet and a helicopter.
