Watch Local 4 News at 5 -- Sept. 20, 2019

DETROIT - Here's what is coming up on Local 4 News at 5:

Detroit Youth Choir

The Detroit Youth Choir got second place on "America's Got Talent" and now the city is celebrating them.

Face bitten attack

A woman faced a judge for the first time after prosecutor said she bit part of another woman's face off.

UAW-GM strike

It's day 5 of the UAW strike on General Motors and the big story is happening nowhere near the negotiating table.

Body found

We have new information on the death of a woman found in the middle of a field in Dearborn.

Devos school visit

Betsy Devos was in Detroit pushing a plan some say is controversial.

Emergency helicopter

Medstar Ambulance is growing and announced it's adding new ambulances to its fleet and a helicopter.

Copyright 2019 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.