Local 4 News at 5 -- Sept. 23, 2019

DETROIT - Here's what you missed on Local 4 News at 5:

Police: 9-year-old boy, mother hit by truck that ran red light on Detroit's east side

A 9-year-old boy and his mother were hit by a truck Monday when the driver ran a red light as they crossed the street on Detroit's east side, police said.

Southfield City Clerk facing felony charges

Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel was joined by Michigan Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson to announce six felony charges filed Monday morning in Oakland County 46th District Court against Southfield City Clerk Sherikia Hawkins.

Man charged with murder after Taylor mother found dead in secluded Dearborn field

A man has been charged with murder after a Taylor mother was found dead in a secluded Dearborn field, according to authorities.

Copyright 2019 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.