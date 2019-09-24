Watch Local 4 News at 5 -- Sept. 24, 2019

DETROIT - Here's what is coming up on Local 4 News at 5:
Doing donuts
Wild video from Detroit police shows a driver doing donuts spin right into someone watching.
Impeachment movement
There is growing pressure to start impeachment proceedings against President Trump.
Senior apartment fire
New information into the devastating fire that ripped through a Detroit senior housing complex.
FCA indictment
A senior manager at Fiat Chrysler is facing a list of federal charges, accused of purposely falsifying diesel emissions results.
Stop the trafficking
Human trafficking is still a big problem in our community, the city and the across Michigan.
Animal control
The petition demanding the ouster of Detroit's new animal control director is gaining steam.
Joe Louis Arena
Joe Louis Arena is steadily being reduced to rubble but there's a Detroit company doing something cool with that rubble.
CBD guidelines
For the first time a major health organization is issuing guidelines on using CBD to treat pain.
