Watch Local 4 News at 5 -- Sept. 25, 2019

DETROIT - Here's what's coming up on Local 4 News at 5:
Trump impeachment inquiry
A rough transcript of a call between President Donald Trump and Ukraine’s new leader has been released.
Detroit prisoner in China
A man working overseas as a football coach who spent nearly three years in a Chinese prison after a bar fight is now back in Detroit.
UAW-GM strike
The UAW could be inching closer to a tentative deal.
Unsolved murder
The search for a person responsible for a 2017 murder continues.
Puppy investigation
The Humane Society and some customers believe there may be a problem at Petland in Novi.
Warren
Drugs were seized Wednesday during multiple raids in Warren.
Vaping hearing
Congressional hearings are focuses on better e-cigarette regulations.
Copyright 2019 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.