Watch Local 4 News at 5 -- Sept. 26, 2019

DETROIT - Here's what is coming up on Local 4 News at 5:

UAW-GM Strike

GM said they would resume health care coverage for striking UAW members.

Whistleblower testimony

President Trump is calling Thursday's testimony "another witch hunt" but the acting director of National Intelligence told a congressional committee that the whistleblower did the right thing.

Home mitigation

A quiet neighborhood in southwest Detroit isn't going to stay that way for long as the Gordie Howe bridge construction will disrupt the quiet.

Cemetery cleaned up

Evergreen Cemetery is one of the oldest in the city but what Local 4 discovered inside the mausoleum was upsetting.

Chelsea Small

Chelsea Small's family and Taylor detectives have not given up hope that her killer will be caught.

DTE wind farm

A wind farm in Gratiot County will be the largest of its kind in Michigan.

Tigers season ends

Thursday afternoon at Comerica the Tigers played their final home game of the season.

Copyright 2019 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.