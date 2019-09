DETROIT - Here's our top story on Local 4 News at 5:

Heavy rain is moving into Metro Detroit overnight and you can expect to see them more on than off through sunrise on Saturday morning. Rainfall can be heavy but severe storms are not expected. There could be spots that pick up more than an inch in the next 24 hours.

