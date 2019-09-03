Watch Local 4 News at 5 -- Sept. 3, 2019

DETROIT - Here's what is coming up on Local 4 News at 5:

Child struck, killed

A 17-month-old girl was struck by her mother's car and killed Tuesday in their driveway on Detroit's west side, police said.

Hurricane Dorian

People along the east coast are still preparing for Hurricane Dorian.

Father killed

Friends and family are heartbroken after a father of nine was fatally shot on Detroit's east side.

UAW strike

United Autoworkers (UAW) President Gary Jones announced Tuesday that the UAW has decided to proceed on bargaining with GM.

Task force

The members of Michigan Task Force One are staging to respond in the aftermath of Hurricane Dorian.

White coat hypertension

As many as 30 percent of patients with higher than normal blood pressure readings experience the increase only when they are at the doctor's office.

Prison stress

Corrections officers are facing a mental health crisis as they are stressed from the working conditions.

