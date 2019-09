DETROIT - Here's our top story on Local 4 News at 5:

Porn played on billboard

Alarmed drivers flooded Auburn Hills police with calls as a digital billboard played porn over the weekend. We're getting a clearer picture into what happened after security camera video from the room that houses the computer that controls the billboard has been released.

Get your full weekend forecast on Local 4 News at 5

Copyright 2019 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.