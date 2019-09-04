Watch Local 4 News at 5 -- Sept. 4, 2019

DETROIT - Here's what is coming up on Local 4 News at 5:

Indecent exposure

There's an investigation into an indecent exposure incident at a school.

Vaping ban

Michigan is the first state to ban flavored e-cigarettes.

UAW kickbacks

Another conviction Wednesday in the federal investigation into corruption inside the UAW Union.

ICE not allowed

Detroit public schools have rolled out a new policy that does not allow ICE agents.

Kelly Stafford

For the first time since her brain tumor battle the wife of Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford is sharing her story exclusively with Local 4.

Blood drive

The Farmington Hills Police Department and fire department need help during a friendly, yet fierce competition.

